Pet Pals: 1-year-old strong-willed dog looking for a home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a smart, strong-willed and independent pup who is looking for a home and a name.

Shelter staff describe him as a dog who likes being in charge and being his own boss. However, he will listen to a companion that is willing to take charge.

A meet and greet is required, and if you have other dogs you must bring them prior to adopting.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.