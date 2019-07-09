UNCW plans emergency response exercise Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW wants you not to be surprised if you see extra emergency crews on campus Thursday.

The University Police Department and members of the university leadership team will participate in a tabletop exercise to discuss and fine-tune the school’s response to a potential active attacker situation.

According to a message sent to the campus community approximately ten local agencies, including police and other emergency responders, will attend the exercise. The school wanted to let the community know to avoid any undue concern.

UNCW says these emergency responders will not engage their emergency lights or sirens as they arrive on campus and will be located primarily in the Trask Coliseum and Alderman Hall (Lot B) parking lots. There will be no other impacts to campus activities.

In mid-August, the university will take part in a full-scale active attacker exercise, which will again involve various local emergency responders. It plans to release more information in the coming weeks. UNCW says that exercise will be conducted before classes resume in an effort to minimize disruption for students and employees.

You can learn more about what a tabletop exercise and full-scale exercise involve here.

If you are interested in volunteering for the August exercise, or if you have any questions about the tabletop exercise or full-scale exercise, please contact Maj. Christian Bertram at bertramc@uncw.edu.