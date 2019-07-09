Vietnam Veterans chapter helping local veterans with benefits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chapter 885 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Wilmington is helping local veterans and their families by giving them support and helping them understand their benefits.

Donna Gonsalves is the public information officer for Chapter 885, the Vietnam Veterans of America, here in Wilmington.She said it is the largest chapter in the entire state with 251 members. We also have an associate component with 37 members who are veterans who served in other conflicts and interested citizens.

The chapter was chartered in August 2001 and is staffed entirely by volunteers. Gonsalves said they devote themselves to the needs of all veterans and their families.

“We assist with every day needs such as visiting veterans in nursing homes, providing or arranging transportation to medical appointments, locating and delivering large pieces of medical equipment, visiting veteran shut-ins and veterans’ widows, offering scholarships to eligible ROTC students, sponsoring special events like bringing the Vietnam Memorial Wall to us.

Gonsalves said they have 5 certified agents on out staff every Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 801 Princess St. They have studied Veterans Administration rules and regulations and then been trained in how to process thoroughly a claim.

Gonsalves also said they are sponsoring the Vietnam Memorial Wall which will be in Wilmington on July 25.