Wilmington man facing drug charges after leading police on chase

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing numerous drug charge violations following a chase that occurred late Monday night.

According to the Leland Police Department, Derrick Lamont Gaines, 28, was involved in a chase that started on Highway 17 near the intersection of Village Road in Leland and ended with a crash at the intersection of Dawson Street and Third Street in Wilmington.

Deputy Chief of Police Brad Shirley says around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Leland Police Department received a report of a careless and reckless driver on Highway 17 from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

A Leland officer located the vehicle traveling north on Highway 17 and attempted to stop the vehicle, Shirley said.

Gaines allegedly failed to stop and led the officer on a chase into Wilmington city limits where the suspect crashed his vehicle.

He was charged with felony speeding to elude, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, injury to real property, and resist, delay and obstruct an officer.

Gaines is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.