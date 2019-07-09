Wilmington oral surgeon arrested on new charge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington oral surgeon now faces a new charge on top of dozens of previous charges.

Michael Lee Hasson, 55, was arrested Monday for assault on a female.

- Advertisement -

Hasson was booked at the New Hanover County Jail, and has since bonded out.

Hasson faces of dozens of sex charges involving patients who were under anesthesia while he was treating them.

The patients were all females between the ages of 14 and 21 years old. The abuse allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018. He was arrested and charged with sexual battery and forcible sexual offense.

Related Article: Man arrested after firing shots at North Carolina trooper

The NC State Board of Dental Examiners suspended Hasson’s license in February shortly after the arrests.