WPD looking for suspect who robbed taxi driver at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint Monday.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson said it happened in the 1400 block of Harbour Drive just before 3 p.m. yesterday.

Thompson said the driver told police after he arrived at the location, a thin black male in his 20’s opened the taxi door to get in and pulled a gun on the driver ordering him to hand over his money. Thompson said the driver handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area.

Thompson said the suspect was wearing black pants and a black shirt and had white paint on his face.

If you have information about this robbery please use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.