Brunswick County lifts burn ban for unincorporated areas

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a lot of rain the past week, the burn ban is over in Brunswick County.

According to a news release, the county lifted the ban for unincorporated areas as of noon today. Unincorporated areas are areas not in a city or town. If you’re located in either a city or town, please contact that municipality about open burning.

Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson wants to remind citizens that only natural vegetation that includes leaves, tree trimmings, or yard debris may be legally burned within 100′ foot of any structure. Also, any outdoor burning that occurs more than 100 feet from a structure requires a North Carolina Forestry burning permit.

A North Carolina Forestry burning permit can obtain either obtained in person during normal business hours at the Brunswick County Code Administration building located at 75 Court House Drive Building I in Bolivia or by completing a free online permit application at http://www.ncforestservice.gov/burn_permits/burn_restriction_b.asp. Permit holders are encouraged to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (910) 253-2505 and let them know you have obtained a forestry burn permit and will be burning.

For additional information may be obtained by calling the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at (910) 253-2041 or the North Carolina Forestry Brunswick Office at (910) 755-7772.