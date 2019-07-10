Burgaw Dixie Youth Sweetees raising money for trip to World Series

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Burgaw Dixie Youth Sweetees are pint-sized sluggers who have something big to celebrate.

This past weekend, they won the state championship held at Town Creek Park in Leland.

The all-girls team will be headed to Alexandria, Louisiana, on July 26 to participate in the World Series.

“This is a group of 5 and 6 year olds that are beasts in cleats and love to play ball,” said Chasity Smith who has 6-year-old twins on the team.

Parents of the athletes are mobilizing a fundraising campaign to help the 12 families whose kids are involved make the trip to Louisiana.

“These girls have been practicing so hard to make it this far and we parents, coaches and supporters could not be any prouder,” Smith said.

If you would like donate, email bdysweetees2019@gmail.com or call 724-689-7046.