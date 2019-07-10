Burglar with cat eats cupcakes, wears onesie

GRESHAM, OR (CNN wire) — Half-eaten cupcakes, holes in the wall, and a t-shirt wearing cat named Spaghetti made things really weird for a pair of new homeowners.

They all came courtesy of a man hiding in their crawl space after raiding the kitchen and laundry room.

- Advertisement -

Timothy Smith and his fiance were getting ready to move in to their new home.

“Been looking for the last year,” Smith said. “We’ve been really serious about it the last three months and have jumped through so many hoops to get this place.”

After to their new place off 180th and alder in Gresham, they came back to a surprise.

“We saw a bunch of stuff on our car, like a bottle of cider, a bunch of ceremonial knives and a mac book pro. We’re like ‘that’s weird’ and then we come in and see all this other stuff,” he said.

Not only that but inside they found holes in the walls.

“The cupcakes were in the fridge. He ate two, and just the bottom of one. The coffee cup he used is this one right here,” Smith said.

They could hear something rustling in the crawl space.

So Smith went in.

That’s when he says he saw a cat wearing a shirt.

“No one is going to put a shirt on a cat and leave it in a crawl space in a random house. Someone else is down here.”

Smith got out of there and ran outside.

“I started screaming, ‘Stop! Have them send someone here right now, someone is in the house 100 percent,'” he said.

Gresham Police got there quickly, making contact with the man in the crawl space and got him to come out peacefully.

“Sure enough, he walks out,” he added. “He’s wearing my fiance’s onesie, covered in dirt.”

Police identified the suspect as Ryan Bishop. Bishop now faces several charges including burglary and theft.

As for those new home owners, they’re cleaning up but, Smith has a message for the suspect:

“I’ve been where that dude was. Don’t ever feel like you’re unhelpable. Help is always out there for you. Just find the right sources,” Smith said.

That onesie Bishop was wearing was actually a pair of Christmas pajamas.

As for Spaghetti the cat, he’s safely back with the suspect’s grandmother.