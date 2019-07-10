Lightning strike damages Southport home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Southport home was damaged during a lightning strike Tuesday night.

The fire was at a home on Fire Fly Lane and reported around 8:40 p.m.

Two dozen firefighters from the Southport Fire Department and four members of the Sunny Point Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Southport Fire Department Chief Charles Drew told WWAY the fire was caused by a lightning strike which blew a hole in the roof.

The house sustained minor damage, Drew said.

There were no injuries.