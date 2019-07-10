Flowers Foods issues voluntary recall due to plastic found in products

THOMASVILLE, GA (PRNewswire) — Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and other bakery products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of product may cause a choking hazard.
The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported. Following is a list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.
|Product Description
|UPC
|Best By Date
|Lot #
|7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|52548006600
|July 18 2019
|111
|BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|33755858688
|July 18 2019
|111
|CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250093668
|July 18 2019
|111
|CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|70210007595
|July 18 and July 19 2019
|111, 180
|CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210007601
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024730
|July 18 and July 19 2019
|111, 180
|FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210012971
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS
|71301067764
|July 18 2019
|111
|FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|None
|July 18 2019
|111
|FLOWERS BBQ BREAD
|72250040792
|July 18 2019
|180
|FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS
|70210006864
|July 18 2019
|180
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210006406
|July 18 2019
|111
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210006499
|July 18 2019
|111
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210009643
|July 18 2019
|111
|FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024402
|July 19 2019
|180
|FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024396
|July 19 2019
|180
|GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|78742008004
|July 18 2019
|111
|GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|78742223759
|July 18 and July 19 2019
|111, 180
|GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|78742097282
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|GRISSOM’S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|51933267404
|July 18 2019
|111
|HITCHCOCK’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|70210103372
|July 18 2019
|111
|HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250006583
|July 18 2019
|111
|IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250025072
|July 19 2019
|180
|IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024631
|July 19 2019
|180
|IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41270025485
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41270042444
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|INGLES BBQ BREAD
|86854015438
|July 18 2019
|180
|LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|86854007808
|July 19 2019
|180
|LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|86854007846
|July 19 2019
|180
|LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS
|86854066690
|July 18 2019
|180
|L’OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS
|41498117221
|July 17 2019
|111
|MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|85239031636
|July 18 and July 19 2019
|111, 180
|MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS
|85239701331
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK
|93968013936
|July 18 2019
|111
|NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|73105920597
|July 18 2019
|111
|NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|73105920580
|July 18 2019
|111
|NATURE’S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250003988
|July 18 2019
|111
|NATURE’S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250023139
|July 18 2019
|111
|OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024716
|July 18 and July 19 2019
|111, 180
|OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024389
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41290013172
|July 18 2019
|111
|PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41290013134
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS
|41415311909
|July 18 2019
|111
|PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41415306905
|July 18 and July 19 2019
|111, 180
|PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41415307902
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|38259101827
|July 18 and July 19 2019
|111, 180
|SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|38259101834
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|SEDANO’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250000314
|July 18 2019
|111
|SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|77633063283
|July 19 2019
|180
|SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|77633063740
|July 19 2019
|180
|WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)
|78742048680
|July 18 2019
|111
|WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS
|72250074216
|July 18 2019
|180
|WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS
|72250011693
|July 18 2019
|180
|WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250021098
|July 18 2019
|111
|WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250021128
|July 18 2019
|111
|WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250021081
|July 19 2019
|111, 180
|WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD
|72250020923
|July 18 2019
|180
People should not consume these products.
Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.