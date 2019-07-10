New Hanover County implements new paid parental leave for county employees

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has just put a new parental leave policy in place for all eligible county employees.

According to a statement from the county, the new policy started July 1.

Under the policy, parents will get six weeks of paid leave during the first year right after a birth, adoption, guardianship or foster placement.

The policy is offered to full and part-time employees who have been in “regular status” for one year.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield says it’s important for families to be together.

“If a mom has a child and the dad works for the county or vice versa, that both parents can be home for a period of time with that child and not lose their pay as well,” Barfield said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re taking care of our families as a whole. taking care of the total family as opposed to part of the family.”

According to the county, the policy can be used in addition to the 12-week FMLA policy.

