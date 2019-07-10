Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: Beau Rivage Golf & Resort

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weeks episode of Tanner’ Tee-Off Tuesday sent us to the Beau Rivage Golf and Resort in Wilmington.

The course is located 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington off of Carolina Beach road. The club features 18 holes of golf on a championship style layout.

- Advertisement -

Assistant golf pro, Colby Weinerbeau, knows where to find the most iconic hole the course has to offer.

“You’re going to have a nice test here on hole four. Always windy, your closest to the Intracoastal Waterway here and the Cape Fear River,” Weinerbeau said. “It’s kind of really a tough hole we got here. A lot of water, you’ve got a bunker here on the right and you got a fountain that’s kind of just staring you in the face, saying come put your ball in the water.”

For more information on the Beau Rivage Golf and Resort in Wilmington you can check out their website.