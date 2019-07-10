Teen creates American flag retirement boxes for Eagle Scout project

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A local boy scout says he has always taken an interest in veterans. For his eagle scout project, he decided to find a way to honor them around the community.

Braden Hartis created several American flag retirement boxes, and they are already being used.

There are boxes are at the VA centers at the ILM airport and the Brunswick County Government Complex and at Belville Town Hall.

Hartis says he wanted his project to give back to the community and honor veterans for their service.

“Veterans sacrifice a lot and especially give a lot of their time,” Hartis said. “To see them come home, some are less fortunate than others, but something they would like to see. They fought for that flag. Something nice. A proper way for it to be retired.”

Hartis says his troop will hold retirement ceremonies for each flag dropped in the box.