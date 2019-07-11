Castle Hayne couple plans to open brewery in Burgaw next year

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Plans are in the works for a brewery that will be coming to historic downtown Burgaw next year.

Artie and Robin Hill currently own Panacea Brewing Company in Wilmington. The company brews Kombucha, a fermented tea, as well as an alcoholic version of Kombucha.

Brewery Coming to Burgaw 1 of 4

- Advertisement -

The Castle Hayne couple, originally from New York, has been in business for three years.

They now plan to open a traditional brewery in Burgaw where Tim’s HVAC use to be between Ideal Barber Shop and Burgaw Antiqueplace. The location is directly across the street from the Historic Pender County Courthouse square.

The Hills plan to serve alcohol brewed on-site as well as an assortment of food options. The’re hoping to open in mid 2020.

Related Article: Volunteers desperately needed to assist with rebuilding efforts after Florence

Ideally, Artie Hill said they’d like to open before the N.C. Blueberry Festival which is held annually in mid-June.

The business will employ about 15-20 people.

“We picked Burgaw because the area is ready for development and there are few places to expand our business in Wilmington,” Hill said. “We really love the community.”

Ironically, the couple started their original business in the incubator kitchen at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot before relocating to Wilmington at 102 Old Eastwood Road in search of a bigger location in which to grow their business.