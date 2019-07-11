Cooper signs bill increasing penalty for shooting officer

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Assaulting a law enforcement, probation or parole officer, prison guard or National Guard member with a gun is now a more serious crime in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 224 into law today. It increases the penalty for assaulting an officer with a gun from a Class E felony to a Class D felony. The new law goes into effect Dec. 1.

A similar bill called Conner’s Law would do the same thing, while also doubling the death benefit for the family of an officer murdered in the line of duty.

Conner’s Law is named after Highway Patrol Tpr. Kevin Conner, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Columbus County last year.