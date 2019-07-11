Experts warn of dangers boats can cause to sea turtles

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While everyone is headed out on their boats this weekend, there is one thing you should watch out for.

Experts say you could be hurting some of the wildlife out in the ocean without even knowing it.

One local hospital just got two sea turtles in who were badly injured from run-ins with a boat.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center wants everyone to be careful on the water.

Director Jean Beasley says you could easily drive your boat right over a sea turtle without even knowing it.

She says one turtle they have now has three gashes through its shell from a boat propeller.

She says the other turtle had a piece of its flipper cut right off.

Beasley says the sea turtles can be anywhere in the water.

“If we could just ask people to be on the lookout for something in the water that just may look like floating trash or a floating piece of wood or something like that, to just slow down so that they don’t just hit it without knowing what’s going on,” Beasley said.

She says loggerhead turtles can often look like a piece of wood floating.

Beasley says the turtles’ shells are a lot more delicate than people think.

She says one of these turtles will have to be transferred to another hospital for surgery.