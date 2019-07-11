Gun and knife show owner pleads guilty to possessing firearms as a felon

NEW BERN, NC (WWAY) — The owner of a gun and knife show who holds several events in Wilmington each year has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and ammunition while being a felon.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sherwood Watson Caraway, 62, of Merritt, North Carolina was convicted in federal court in 2005 of unlawfully dealing in firearms without a license.

Despite Carraway’s status as a felon, officials said he continued to possess firearms and ammunition at his house.

During a search of his Pamlico County home on September 2, 2017, officers found nine firearms and dozens of boxes of ammunition.

They also found and seized 33 firearms from Caraway’s daughter house nearby.

Carraway faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this case is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.