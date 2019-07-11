Hundreds without power in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds are waking up without power Thursday morning.

According to the Duke Energy Progress outage maps, about 450 homes are without power.

- Advertisement -

The map shows nearly 400 people on North Lake Park Boulevard have been without power since 5:30 a.m. The report says the outage was caused by damage to their equipment. The outage map reports power should be restored by 11:45 a.m.

According to the outage map, about 40 people are without power on South 6th Street. The outage map reports power should be restored here by 9:30 a.m. There are also outages on Greenville Avenue, Lake Drive, and Pinfish Lane.

Click here to see the outage map.