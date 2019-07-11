New Whiteville City Hall almost ready to open

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville is getting ready to debut its brand new city hall, four years after being forced out of the old one due to mold.

The $3.4 million building features a new technologically advanced city council chambers. The chambers are named after Horace Whitley, who served as Whiteville mayor for 34 years.

The chambers can double as an Emergency Operations Center with power and data outlets on the floor to handle electronics.

An open house is scheduled Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and city staff will begin moving into the building on Thursday.