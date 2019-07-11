Pender County high schools hold summer graduation ceremony

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The graduation ceremonies are not over just yet.

Pender County Schools held a small but exciting ceremony Thursday morning at Heide Trask.

One student had the ceremony all to himself.

Zachary Brasher from Pender High School was one of six graduates, but the only one to attend the ceremony.

School spokesman Alex Riley says the graduation was for students who just had a few classes to finish over the summer.

Riley says it was one of the school’s smallest graduations ever.