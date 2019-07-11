Road closures for “Reprisal” filming

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– We have a traffic warning to tell you about in Wilmington. The television show “Reprisal” will be filming near Greenfield street on Friday July 12.
The map above shows multiple streets that will be closed to traffic, some after 4 p.m. and others after 6 p.m.
Crews will be filming scenes including work with simulated burning cars and prop guns with simulated gunfire noise.
The work is expected to last until 7 a.m. Saturday.
You can see a full list of closures below.
After 4:00 p.m.
- 7th St. between Kidder and Greenfield (for equipment parking)
After 6:00 p.m.
- Martin St. between 4th and 8th
- Greenfield St. between 4th and 8th
- 5th between Willard St. and Kidder St.
- 6th between Greenfield St. and Kidder St.
- 7th between Greenfield St. and Kidder St.
- Pinecrest Parkway at Greenfield St.