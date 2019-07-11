Road closures for “Reprisal” filming

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– We have a traffic warning to tell you about in Wilmington. The television show “Reprisal” will be filming near Greenfield street on Friday July 12.

The map above shows multiple streets that will be closed to traffic, some after 4 p.m. and others after 6 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Crews will be filming scenes including work with simulated burning cars and prop guns with simulated gunfire noise.

The work is expected to last until 7 a.m. Saturday.

You can see a full list of closures below.

After 4:00 p.m.

7th St. between Kidder and Greenfield (for equipment parking)

After 6:00 p.m.