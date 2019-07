NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County deputies say they have a suspect in custody after a robbery at a gas station this morning.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says just before noon a shirtless man allegedly robbed the Speedway gas station at 6234 Carolina Beach Road near Masoboro Commons with a weapon.

- Advertisement -

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Franklin Bell is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.