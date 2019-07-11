Two facing multiple charges following 3-month drug investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Two people have been arrested and charged with multiple violations following a three-month drug investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Latwon James and Shemika Bannerman were arrested July 10.

- Advertisement -

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says its Vice and Narcotics Unit began investigating James on suspicion of trafficking heroin in New Hanover County.

Undercover officers conducted drug buys from James to learn his patterns and identify stash houses.

Following James’ arrest, detectives served search warrants at four locations — 3519 Frog Pond Place, 7008 Meadowview Avenue, 608 Anderson Street and 503 Nunn Street.

Related Article: Third suspect arrested in attack where woman was allegedly lured to home

They seized approximately 200 bags of heroin, 30 grams of crack cocaine and U.S. currency from Nunn Street.

Detectives seized approximately 1,000 bags of heroin from Meadowview Avenue.

They seized marijuana along with U.S. currency at Frog Pond Place, and marijuana from 608 Anderson Street.

James has been convicted of federal drug crimes and is currently on federal probation.

Both face multiple felony charges and are being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility. James’ bond is $6,000,000 and Bannerman’s bond is $805,000.