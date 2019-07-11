Wilmington to host meetings on proposed noise ordinance changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council is looking at possibly making changes to the city’s noise ordinance.

Council will discuss proposed changes Monday morning at their regularly scheduled work session that will follow their agenda briefing. This will be an informal discussion only, no formal votes will be taken.

- Advertisement -

Residents can also make their voices heard on noise. Wilmington Downtown, Inc. and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will host a couple of meetings next week to get feedback on the proposed ordinance.

WDI-sponsored Community Meeting

Monday, 6-8 p.m.

Hannah S. Block Historic USO & Community Arts Center

120 S. Second Street

6–8 p.m.

Chamber-sponsored Community Meeting

Thursday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.

Northeast Regional Library

Executive Development Center Entrance

David M. Paynter Assembly Room

1241 Military Cutoff Road

Related Article: Break out your best cosplay costume for Cape Fear Fandom Faire

Click here to get more information about the proposals.