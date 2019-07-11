Wilmington to host meetings on proposed noise ordinance changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council is looking at possibly making changes to the city’s noise ordinance.
Council will discuss proposed changes Monday morning at their regularly scheduled work session that will follow their agenda briefing. This will be an informal discussion only, no formal votes will be taken.
Residents can also make their voices heard on noise. Wilmington Downtown, Inc. and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will host a couple of meetings next week to get feedback on the proposed ordinance.
WDI-sponsored Community Meeting
Monday, 6-8 p.m.
Hannah S. Block Historic USO & Community Arts Center
120 S. Second Street
6–8 p.m.
Chamber-sponsored Community Meeting
Thursday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.
Northeast Regional Library
Executive Development Center Entrance
David M. Paynter Assembly Room
1241 Military Cutoff Road