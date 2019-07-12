Belville veterans memorial reaches goal, to open in time for Veterans Day

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A planned veterans memorial at the Brunswick Riverwalk in Belville should be done in time for Veterans Day.

Belville Park Manager Jim Bucher tells WWAY that the project reached its goal of 200 engraved bricks to be laid in the memorial with orders continuing to come in.

“We accomplished this in just over two months with the outpouring of community support,” Bucher said in an email. “The Military Insignia Inserts are in and will be installed in the boulder in the coming week. The boulder should be placed on site within two weeks. The initial engraved brick order will be made on Monday.”

Bucher says the entire project will be done for a dedication ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9. Veterans Day is the following Monday.

Click here for more information about ordering a brick for the memorial