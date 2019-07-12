CFPUA announces upcoming lane closures for sewer main construction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Also starting this Sunday, contractors hired by CFPUA will begin work on sewer mains on Wooster and Dawson Streets in Wilmington.

It’s part of the utility’s “Under Major Roads” project.

CFPUA says these lane closures will be necessary while the work is being performed, but will happen at night so they won’t impact as many drivers.

Work in this area is expected to be completed within the next month.

Another sign at the entrance to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge indicates road work will start Sunday and end Friday, July 19.

The sign warns drivers to expect delays each night. It says road work will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., which are the same hours that the Isabel Holmes bridge is closed.