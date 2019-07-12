Deputies: Whiteville City Schools employee arrested on drug charges

By
WWAY News
-
0
Lashanda Gowans, left, and Clarence Shipman, right, were arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office on narcotics charges. (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two people on narcotics charges, including one Whiteville City Schools employee.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vice-Narcotics investigators made two undercover purchases of Schedule II narcotics from 29-year-old Lashanda Gowans last week. They say 45-year-old Clarence Shipman supplied those drugs.

- Advertisement -

They say investigators searched Shipman and his vehicle, and found money, a gun, and additional Schedule II drugs. Shipman was arrested and charged with Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep and Sell a Controlled Substance and three counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin.

Shipman, an employee of Whiteville City Schools at the time of his arrest, was given a $105,000 secured bond.

Investigators say after a traffic stop, Gowans was arrested and charged with three counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance. They say Gowans also had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a Communicating Threats charge. She was given a $110,000 secured bond.

We have reached out to Whiteville City Schools to find out what Shipman’s position was at the time of his arrest. We have not yet heard back.

You Might Also Like