Deputies: Whiteville City Schools employee arrested on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two people on narcotics charges, including one Whiteville City Schools employee.
According to the sheriff’s office, Vice-Narcotics investigators made two undercover purchases of Schedule II narcotics from 29-year-old Lashanda Gowans last week. They say 45-year-old Clarence Shipman supplied those drugs.
They say investigators searched Shipman and his vehicle, and found money, a gun, and additional Schedule II drugs. Shipman was arrested and charged with Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep and Sell a Controlled Substance and three counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin.
Shipman, an employee of Whiteville City Schools at the time of his arrest, was given a $105,000 secured bond.
Investigators say after a traffic stop, Gowans was arrested and charged with three counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance. They say Gowans also had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a Communicating Threats charge. She was given a $110,000 secured bond.
We have reached out to Whiteville City Schools to find out what Shipman’s position was at the time of his arrest. We have not yet heard back.