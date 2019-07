BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former magistrate faces multiple drug charges in Brunswick County.

According to an arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Jeremy Emiel Rose is accused of selling heroin at his home at 120 Parsley Lane in Leland.

Rose is charged with conspiring to traffic opium and heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rose was arrested Tuesday, but is out on bond.