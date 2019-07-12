Freeman Park to resume sale of daily passes

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — More than three weeks after the Town of Carolina Beach announced they would stop selling day passes to Freeman Park, new changes have been announced.

According to a release from the town, daily access passes for vehicles will now be sold Monday though Friday and can only be purchased at the entrance of the park. Entry to the park on weekends will still be restricted to annual permit holders.

- Advertisement -

The release states that intermittent closures of Freeman Park could still be possible based on overcrowding due to limited beach area. The northern areas of Freeman Park remain closed to all vehicular traffic.

The town says until further notice, the following limitations have been set: