NCDOT project on I-140 will impact drivers nightly thru November

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nightly lane closures along Interstate 140 will begin next week as the N.C. Department of Transportation starts work to install a communications cable and conduit.

The project will improve communication services at the Traffic Operations Center in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Starting Monday, the NCDOT plans to start installing communications cable and conduit along Interstate 140 in Brunswick and New Hanover counties. The project is expected to continue until Nov. 30.

During the project, there will be approximately two miles of intermittent lane closures, rotating east and westbound, on the Cape Fear River Bridge near Navassa.

Weekly closures will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday to minimize traffic delays.

Earlier this year, communications cable and conduit was installed on I-140 for about nine miles between U.S. 17 Business and I-40.