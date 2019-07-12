Scratcher lands Navy corpsman some serious scratch, continues lucky streak

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A visit back to North Carolina to do some work on his home landed a Navy corpsman some big bucks.

According to a a news release from the NC Education Lottery, Michael Strong has been on a lucky streak lately when it comes to scratch-off games. That includes the $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket he bought Wednesday that won him a $1 million prize.

“I decided to play this game because $20 tickets are my lucky tickets,” Strong said in the release. “I always win when I play them. I’ve won 26 out of the last 27 $20 tickets I bought.”

Strong, a Navy corpsman, currently calls Waianae, Hawaii, home, but he has been stationed all over the world, including North Carolina. He was in Richlands to do some work on his home when he decided to continue his lucky streak at the Scotchman on South Wilmington Street.

“My friends were joking with me about my luck,” Strong said. “They said I should buy a ticket since I was back in town. So I took a break from the fence I was building, bought a ticket, and won $1 million!

Strong claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,506. He plans to use his winnings to invest and pay off bills.