Sewer work to close lanes on 701 in Whiteville Tuesday night

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville says it will temporarily close the southbound lanes of US 701 at Washington Street beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews will close the lanes as they repair a sewer main.

The city says the road should reopen around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound traffic on 701 will be rerouted through the turning lane in the south side lanes of travel. A small area of Washington Street will be closed as well, the city says.

Due to the repair work, access will remain, though limited, to Walgreens.

There will be no interruption of service regarding water and sewer services.