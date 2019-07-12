Smoke alarms recalled due to risk of failure to activate

Check your smoke alarms. Universal Security Instruments is recalling 180,000 smoke alarm units due to a risk of them not being able to alert you if there is a fire.

The recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

The units were sold online from July 2015 to December 2016 for about $20 each. They are are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter. “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm.

The alarms might have a misaligned internal switch that could cause the alarm to not go off in the event of a fire.

Consumers should inspect their smoke alarm to determine if it will activate properly by pushing the test button. If the alarm sounds, no further action is required.

If the alarm doesn’t sound, contact Universal Security for a replacement.

The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly activate.

For more information on the recall, click here.