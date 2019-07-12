Women in Networking hosting Pop-Up Shop

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Women in Networking is hosting a Pop-Up Shop in Leland this weekend, and it’s featuring only women vendors.

The Pop-Up Shop is Saturday from Noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Leland.

It’s free to the public. You can expect vendors selling everything from lotion and soaps and undergarments to jewelry. Plus, there’s free food! What better way than to spend your Saturday afternoon.

The organizer, Sharon Dudley sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to fill us in on what you can expect when you get there.

Here’s more information on Women in Networking Leland Chapter.