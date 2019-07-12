WPD gets warrant for teen who hit Panera drive-thru menu

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have issued a warrant for the 18-year-old they say backed into the menu board at Panera Bread and drove off.

Police say they’ve identified Quaylyn Ferris of Wilmington as the driver of the burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe that drove recklessly through the drive-thru area on June 17 around 10 a.m. The crash caused about $4,800 worth of damage.

According to a news release, police got several tips after it released a copy of the video of the crash on social media.

Ferris faces several charges, including hit & run property damage and reckless driving to endanger persons or property.