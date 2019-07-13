Best Buy closes after reported lightning strike

Best Buy Closes After Lightning Strike (Photo: WWAY/ Kevin Dumas)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Best Buy closed early Saturday after losing power Saturday afternoon.

According to Best Buy General Manager Michael Courtney the store lost power around 2:30 p.m. after the building was reportedly struck by lightning.

Many customers arrived to the store looking to shop, but were turned away at door due to the situation.

Courtney said that most of the employees were sent home around 4:30 p.m. after it was determined that they would not have power for the rest of the day.

According to Courtney Best Buy is expected to reopen Sunday morning.

