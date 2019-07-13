Crews battle fire after lightning strikes Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– According to a press release, Wilmington Fire Department is currently on scene battling a structure fire on the 7000 block of Masonboro Sound Road after a call came in at 1:53 p.m.

The house was reportedly struck by lightning resulting in a fire in the wall and floor void spaces of the structure.

According to a tweet from The Wilmington Fire Department the fire is in the garage area.

WFD on scene of a residential structure fire at 7645 masonboro sound road. House was struck by lightning. Fire is in the garage area. 7 WFD units on scene and 1 NHC unit. Working on access to the floor area under house. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) July 13, 2019

The personnel on scene are currently working on access of the void spaces to extinguish fire and no injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this story as more details become available.