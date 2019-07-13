Southport Fire Department responds to lightning strikes

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– According to the Southport Fire Department Facebook page, crews had to respond to a couple of lightning strikes Saturday evening.

Crews first responded to Southport Marina when a boat was reportedly struck by lightning, and in that same Facebook post the department said they were also assisting St. James Fire Department with a residential structure fire.

The Department then later posted that crews were on scene after a residential structure was also struck by lightning Rivermist.

There is no official word on if anyone was injured at either location.