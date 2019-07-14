Artists come together for Hooked on Arts street fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW was a bit more vibrant than usual as art covered the sidewalks and artists shared their work in the ‘Hooked on Arts’ street fair on Sunday.

Art in almost all mediums could be seen at Kenan Lawn.

Vendors showcased visual works created from chalk to paintings as well as entertained with music and performing arts.

The family fun event raised awareness about the healing power of creativity and gave an opportunity to help the community.

Mark Herbert is a UNCW alum and was one of the featured entertainers. Herbert and his pal, Dill Beard the Pickle Pirate played music for children to inspire learning.

“This is, I think they said the third year, and I’m happy to be apart of it,” Herbert said. “It means a lot to me as an art student to see an awareness of the arts being put out in front of college road.”

The ‘Hooked on Arts’ street fair ended at 2 p.m. however, the Lumina Festival of the Arts will continue at UNCW through July 28.