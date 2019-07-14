Fairy themed tea party held at The Latimer House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society hosted their Midsummer’s Day Tea Party at The Latimer House on Saturday where the magic of fairies was brought to life.

Children were treated to an afternoon of food, fun, and fairies at the historic Latimer House. After a Victorian inspired afternoon tea party, the guests were invited into the historic parlors to meet a fairy to hear legends and lore of the fairies.

Fairy Maeve Cosgrove said it’s really special bringing fairies to life for the kids.

“It’s been so great to see all of the little kids just look up at me in aw, like this is a fairy tale creature come to life. It’s really rewarding and really nice,” Cosgrove said.

After the tea party kids also got to take pictures with Maeve the fairy and they got to listen to her read a story.

Cosgrove also said they hope to do another event like this next year.