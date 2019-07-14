Lumina Festival of the Arts goes behind the scenes of opera

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Saturday at the Lumina Festival of the Arts, theatre fans got a special behind the scenes look at how opera comes together.

Opera Wilmington hosted the special open house in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building. Fans got to visit the UNCW scene and costume shop at the beginning of the tour and then got a special sneak peek of the upcoming production La Bohème.

Performer Jemeesa Yarborough told us that having this part of Lumina Festival was really special considering opera connects across time and leaves a strong message.

“We are still putting it on today in the 2000’s and it’s an amazing foot. It speaks so much about the music that Puccini made for us. The message that it leaves, that love rules everything, that love is everything we want it to be,” Yarborough said.

After the special sneak peek fans then got to have a question and answer session with the performers.

If you want to learn more on La Bohème, or if you want to get tickets for one of this months shows click here.