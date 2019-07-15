8th inning rally pushes Sharks past Fayetteville

The Wilmington Sharks came from behind to win their third straight game Monday afternoon, 3-2 over the Fayetteville SwampDogs at Buck Hardee Field.

WILMINGTON, NC (Wilmington Sharks)—The Wilmington Sharks came from behind to win their third straight game Monday afternoon, 3-2 over the Fayetteville SwampDogs at Buck Hardee Field. The victory improved the Sharks to 5-2 in the second half of play and to 6-4 in the season series with the SwampDogs.

The magic began with the Sharks trailing 2-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Cory Everett hit a solo home run to cut it to 2-1. Everett’s home run ended the afternoon for SwampDogs starter Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez gave up five total hits and struck out six in addition to giving up Everett’s home run in his five and a third innings of work.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth. Jonah Beamon drew a pinch-hit walk. He then advanced to third on a wild pick off throw. Noah Bridges was hit by the pitch putting runners at the corners. Bridges then stole second. Everett followed with a sacrifice fly to score Beamon and advance Bridges to third, tying the game at two. Chad Fairey then singled home Bridges to give the Sharks the 3-2 lead.

For the Sharks, Noah Takac put together a solid performance on the mound. Like Rodriguez, he also went five and a third innings. He gave up two runs off four hits, walked one, and struck out five. He retired the first nine hitters he faced. The SwampDogs ultimately figured him out and went up 2-0 with runners on the corners and one out in the sixth when Takac’s afternoon ended.

Sharks reliever Aiden McCallister came on and drew an inning ending double play on the first pitch he dealt to end the inning. McCallister came back on in the seventh and tossed a scoreless frame.

Erik Janns pitched a scoreless eighth to keep the Sharks in the game and earn his first victory of the season. After the Sharks took the lead in the bottom of the inning, Alex Havlicek entered the game and recorded his fifth save of the summer.

The Sharks will be back in action Tuesday morning against the Holly Springs Salamanders at Ting Stadium. First pitch will be at 10:30AM.

The Sharks will return to the Shark Tank Wednesday evening for a double header with the Edenton Steamers. It is Jaws-N-Paws Night presented by Wave Transit, a Carosel Center non-profit. The gates will open at 5:00PM for a 6:05PM first pitch in game one. Game two will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.