Amber Alert issued for 4 month old child

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE)–The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in locating Lonnisha Renee Askew, 4 month old black female who was abducted from a day care facility near Bladenboro, NC at approximately 5:00 pm, Monday afternoon by a non custodial parent, Juanita Renee Askew, age 22 of Whiteville, NC.

The child was in the custody of Columbus County Department of Social Services and had been placed in a foster home in Bladen County. The mother of the child went to the daycare and managed to grab the child and flee. The mother was not allowed unsupervised visits with the child.

Warrants are on file for Juanita Renee Askew for Abduction of a Child. The mother was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black, two door sedan with 30 day tags. The mother was possibly not alone. There is no further description of the vehicle or a known direction of travel. Ms. Askew’s last known home address was 109 South Martin Luther King Avenue, Whiteville, N.C.

The child was last seen wearing a green and pink “onesie” with circle designs. The child has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect. The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

The mother, Juanita Askew should be considered dangerous. She has violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings. If you know her whereabouts please contact the closest law enforcement agency. She could be anywhere in the southeastern part of North Carolina or the northeastern part of South Carolina. You can also call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.