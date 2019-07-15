Charlotte woman dies after ‘hard landing’ while skydiving in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (WSOC) – A 34-year-old Charlotte woman was killed Sunday in a skydiving accident in Chester County while jumping with Skydive Carolina Parachute Center, officials said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was described as an experienced jumper who died after a “hard landing,” according to emergency officials. Officials told South Carolina bureau reporter Greg Suskin she jumped several times before the accident and more than 800 times in her life.

She was solo jumping with a group of people on Sunday afternoon when the accident happened.

Skydive Carolina said the parachute opened like it should and functioned properly, but officials said she was doing a specific type of advanced landing maneuver and others saw her chute get twisted.

