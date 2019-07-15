Chief Justice tours court facilities in Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got an up close look at damage to the Pender County courthouse. It still remains damaged from Hurricane Florence.

Pender County Court Clerk of Superior Court Elizabeth Craver led the tour through the Biberstein Annex, the county’s temporary space to house the clerks. They also toured the judicial annex, where clerks drew attention to several cases of ‘sick building syndrome’ in April.

Beasley says she’s working with lawmakers to get the ‘court’ back into the building, but architects say the process could take a year. She says she was concerned there was no real plan in the county, so she had to come see for herself.

Beasley says the state and courts have to work together for a successful legal system for both the employees and the public.

“Seeing it, being in the environment and really being able to talk with people who work in the environment every single day, I think is helpful in terms of understanding the extent of the damage, the extent of the recovery efforts and how best we can play a part in all of that,” Beasley said.

She says her next step is to discuss her finding with the team of administrative staff of courts to see how they can assist in streamlining the process.