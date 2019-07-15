City holds first public meeting on new noise ordinance draft

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington city leaders are changing the laws that tell you you’re too loud. Monday they gave the public a chance to weigh in on the latest noise ordinance draft.

The current law on the books is confusing for both police and the public according to the city. It also does not include a way for people to challenge a citation or ticket.

The new ordinance simplifies definitions and how sound can be measured at certain times of day in specific places around the city. Businesses downtown have been outspoken about making sure the law does not hurt them.

“The last thing we need to do with the film industry we hope on the rebound but we don’t want to hurt good industry and businesses. So I am encouraged by what we’ve read and changes thus far and the group that are here tonight,” said Terry Espy from the Downtown Business Alliance.

Wilmington Police are expected to add three more decibel meters to help record and have reason for ticketing a person or business.

A second public meeting is set for Thursday, July 18th.