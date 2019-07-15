Gulfstream Restaurant opens new location in another local beach town

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For more than 35 years, Gulfstream Restaurant has been the place to eat in Carolina Beach, but now Wrightsville Beach is getting in on the treat.

The new location located at 114 Causeway Drive is open daily for breakfast starting at 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seafood restaurant is planning a grand opening this upcoming Saturday, July 20 with dinner options available by then.

Gulfstream Restaurant fans have already begun raving of this new site on its Facebook page calling it “a new gem for Wrightsville Beach.”

The new Gulfstream Restaurant location is at the former site of Causeway Cafe, a landmark breakfast spot that closed in November after 32 years in business.