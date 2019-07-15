Legendary boxer dies after he’s hit by a vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (CNN) — Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, considered one of the greatest lightweight boxers of all time, died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle in Virginia, police said.

He was 55 years old.

Officers received a call around 10 p.m. ET about a incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Virginia Beach police said in a news release

The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was later identified as Whitaker.

The driver remained on site with police, the release said, and the investigation remains active.

“We lost a legend truly one of boxing’s greatest Pound 4 Pound champions my father Pernell Sweetpea Whitaker,” his son, Domonique Whitaker, wrote in a Facebook post.

I’m having a hard time dealing with this loss! Pernell was one of the best I’ve ever seen..of all the times I introduced him in the ring it was always best in Virginia Beach..he entered the ring w/a full college marching band once-oh god, it was spectacular! Love You Pete???????? pic.twitter.com/75bcS8V4ad — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) July 15, 2019

