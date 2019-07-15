Man reports home invasion, deputies allegedly find drugs instead

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Police arrested a man after he called to report his home was broken into and said he was in a corn field armed with a gun.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Allen Sturdevant, 27, called on July 10 and reported somebody had broken into his home. Deputies arrived at the house on Byrdville Freeman Road and cleared the residence.

According to a press release, there was no evidence of a home invasion however, deputies say they found marijuana in plain sight. Sturdevant, who is a convicted felon, was located in the corn field behind the residence with a firearm as he had said in his call.

Deputies contacted the CCSO Vice-Narcotic Unit for help.

CCSO Vice-Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant for Sturdevant’s home. During the search, investigators say they found almost seven pounds of marijuana hidden in a closet. They also found cocaine, heroin, schedule II pills, and a long gun inside the residence.

Sturdevant was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation where he later escaped.

Whiteville Police then found Sturdevant walking around the hospital and took him to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center.

Sturdevant faces multiple drug charges and has received a $100,000 secured bond.